40 candidates from Karnataka crack UPSC exam

Bengaluru, Aug 5 : As many as 40 candidates from Karnataka have cracked the 2019 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services examination to bag jobs in Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS)and others, an official said on Wednesday.

“I am very happy to clear the UPSC exam,” said H. S. Keerthana, currently working with the city’s civic body as a nodal officer.

Earlier, as a child artist, she worked in a bunch of Kannda movies and television serials to later clear the state public service commission exam and work in the state government.

Fulfilling her father’s dream, Keerthana secured 167th rank in the UPSC exam.

C. S. Jeydev from Bengaluru is the highest ranked person from Karnataka with fifth rank. He studied in Frank Anthony Public School in Halasuru and graduated from the city-based National Law School of India University (NLSIU).

Clearing one of the toughest Indian examinations in his second attempt, Jeydev said that he always wanted to be in the public sector and expressed his desire to serve Karnataka.

Likewise, Yashaswini from Gubbihalli village in Kadur taluk secured 298th rank and evinced interest in serving Karnataka.

She studied in a government school to later pursue engineering from RV College of engineering. It was her childhood dream to crack the IAS and managed the feat in her second attempt.

K. T. Meghana comes from a middle class family and managed to still clear the UPSC, despite losing 70 per cent of her vision after her 10th standard.

Meanwhile, H. G. Darshana Kumar has emerged as the only candidate from the state to clear the examination in Kannada medium.

Darshan is from Hassan district’s Aralekatte village in Arasikere taluk and secured 594th rank.

Incidentally, his earlier attempts in English did not fructify, leading him to ditch that medium to attempt the exam in Kannada. Eom/298 words

