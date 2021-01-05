40 Covid positive cases in Premier League’s latest rounds of tests

London, Jan 5 : There were 40 cases of positive Covid-19 tests among players and club staff in two rounds of testing over the past week in the English Premier League, the league said on Tuesday.

“The Premier League is now testing players and club staff twice per week and can today confirm that between Monday, December 28 and Thursday, December 31, 1,311 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19,” said the league in a statement.

“Of these, there were 28 new positive tests. Between Friday, January 1 and Sunday, January 3, 984 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19 and of these, there were 12 new positives.”

Three matches were postponed in this period due to increase number of positive tests. These were Everton’s home match against Manchester City and Fulham’s away matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley.

“With low numbers of positive tests across the overwhelming majority of clubs, the League continues to have confidence in its Covid-19 protocols, fully backed by the Government, to enable fixtures to be played as scheduled,” said the league.

