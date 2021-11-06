40% drop in COVID vaccination in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Karnataka has registered a 40 per cent decline in COVID vaccination in October leaving the health authorities, a worried lot.

According to the state health department, compared to September, there is a slump of 40 per cent in number of COVID vaccinations in October.

The department has identified 4.87 crore beneficiaries of above 18 years of age for the same. Till November 4, as many as 4.26 crore people had got first dose.

Since the state is recording lesser number of COVID cases, the people seem to have lost interest in getting themselves inoculated, according to health experts.

About 60 lakh people are yet to be jabbed. The state has set a target to achieve 100 per cent vaccination by December which looks tough as the turnout for vaccinations is declining. “People have got into a relaxed mode after the lifting of restrictions undermining the importance of vaccination, they said.

In August, as many as 75 lakh people were vaccinated with first dose, which increased to 78 lakh in September.

However, October witnessed a drop with the number falling to 32 lakh, throwing a challenge to the Health Department which aims to achieve 100 per cent vaccination by December.

Also, the people who have taken first dose are not getting the second.

A total of 70.12 lakh people have got second dose in September in Karnataka, which dropped significantly to 57.4 lakh in October, the data shows.

Before the unlock process began, people queued up and protested for non-availability of COVID vaccination.

The government has made one dose of COVID vaccination mandatory for people to work in offices. Now, those who have got first jab are not keen on getting second jab,the health authorities said.

Until now, 2.32 crore people have got second dose of vaccination and 1.90 crore who have got first dose are yet to take the second.