40 injured in grenade attack on Jamat-e-Islami rally in Karachi

Karachi: At least 40 people got injured in an explosion on a Jamaat-i-Islami rally in Karachi’s Gulshan-i-Iqbal area on Wednesday, according to a media report.

The rally by Jamaat-e-Islami was being held for Youm-i-Istehsal (the day of exploitation), which is being observed to mark one year since India revoked occupied Kashmir’s semi-autonomous status on August 5.

Two unidentified persons riding a motorcycle threw an RGD-1 grenade at the rally and fled, Dawn News reported. One person is stated to be in critical condition and no deaths are reported, the report further said.

A heavy contingent of security forces reached the site after the incident.

Eyewitnesses said the blast caused a stampede and severely injured five people on the site, according to the Geo News report.

“The banned Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA) claimed responsibility for the attack through social media,” the Dawn said.

Taking to Twitter, JI chief Sirajul Haq said “The bomb attack a cowardly act”.