40 jobless victims duped by fake placement agency

New Delhi, Jan 8 ( IANS) At least 40 people were duped by a fake placement agency in East Delhi’s Shakarpur which promised them jobs in ticketing and passenger handling and later demanded money which would be refunded. Once the amount was paid, they kept raising the demand.

Two accused have been arrested in the case.

A woman was allegedly duped by the ‘placement agency’ Global Air Aviation for an interview for the post of ticketing and passenger handling executive where she met the HR Head and some other employees.

They initially demanded Rs. 6500 from her on the pretext of providing her a job stating that the amount will be refunded to her after she receives her first salary. The complainant agreed to pay the amount. However, later the agency again demanded Rs. 8000 from her. The complainant got suspicious and visited the address again but discovered that the occupants of the office had vanished.

During the probe into the complaint, several other victims were also found to have been duped in a similar manner.

During the course of probe, it was revealed that the accused had opened a new office in Sector-63, Noida and they were operating from there. Immediately, a team was constituted and a decoy customer sent.

After the information was verified, a raid was conducted and the two accused — Parul Jawa and Naresh Kumar — apprehended.

During the investigation, approximately 40 more victims have been found who have been duped by the accused.

“During investigation it was revealed that the accused used to share advertisement links on social media platforms to induce aspirants seeking jobs. On being contacted, they used to call the aspirants for interview and used to demand money on various pretexts. They used to dupe the aspirants and shift to some other place after some time,” said Deepak Yadav, DCP East Delhi.

