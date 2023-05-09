40 school constituencies visit Telangana Secretariat

Hyderabad: As part of WhatIsMyGoal’s under-18 elections, election officers from 40 school constituencies (schools) visited the Telangana Secretariat.

Students from top schools such as Silver Oaks International, Birla Open Minds International, The Gaudium, Glendale Academy, Pallavi Model, DPS, and others were excited to be able to tour the Telangana Secretariat.

In April, the IT Minister of Telangana, KT Rama Rao launched the under-18 elections, and 200 students from 51 schools visited the Legislative Assembly of Telangana. This initiative aims to help students understand the political process and take an active interest in shaping the future of their country. The visit to the Secretariat of Telangana was facilitated by the WE Hub Foundation, Government of Telangana.

CEO of WE Hub, Deepthi Ravula, addressed the students and shared insights into the startup ecosystem in Telangana and the role of women in policymaking. She also supported the under-18 elections initiated by WhatIsMyGoal and motivated students to make this a movement across the state of Telangana.

The Chief Election Commissioner of the Under-18 elections, Chitralee Sarma, spoke about the importance of the student’s engagement in governance and identifying their voice in the under-18 world. She reiterated the famous words of The King: “The Future is ours, the present is also ours.”

Chitralee Sarma, along with the Election Officers of the constituencies, pledged to conduct the under-18 elections fairly and smoothly.

Speaking about the Under 18 World, a member of the Whatismygoal team from Silveroaks International School, Lehya Reddy Mukku, said, “The Under 18 world has the power to engage in the transformative act of civic responsibility.”

About WhatIsMyGoal:

WhatIsMyGoal is a startup that provides students with hands-on experience in careers through interactions, activities, and visits. The company has built a community of 160 schools in Hyderabad and has impacted thousands of students through its programs and camps.