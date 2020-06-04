menu
search
4 Jun 2020, Thu
  • Latest
  • Share
  • Comments
  • Top Stories
  • Trending

40 students, teachers stabbed in primary school in China

Posted by Qayam Updated: June 04, 2020, 11:59 am IST
40 students, teachers stabbed in primary school in China

Beijing: About 40 students and staff members of a primary school in China were stabbed by a security guard, official media reported on Thursday.

The incident happened at the school in Guangxi province, state-run China Daily said in a brief report.

Further details about the attack are awaited.

Knife attacks by disgruntled people have been taking place in different parts of China in the past few years.

The attackers targeted mainly kindergarten and primary schools besides public transport to vent their anger.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Topics:
Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved