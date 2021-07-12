40 Taliban militants killed in Afghan airstrikes

Kabul: At least 40 Taliban militants were killed in multiple strikes carried out by the Afghan Air Force, the Ministry of Defence confirmed on Monday.

In southern Helmand province, 14 militants were killed and two others wounded after warplanes targeted Taliban hideouts in Garmser district, the Ministry said in a statement.

The victims included Mawlawi Hijrat, a deputy commander of the Taliban’s Sara Keta or Red Unit for Garmser.

Twenty militants died and 35 others were injured when the air force targeted hideouts in Dilaram district in western Nimroz province, according to the Ministry.

Besides, six militants were killed and five others wounded after the air force hit a Taliban position in Tagab district of eastern Kapisa province.

A huge amount of militants’ weapons and ammunition were also destroyed in the raids, the statement said.

While the US and NATO troops are leaving the country, violence in the country is on the rise.

To check the situation, the Afghan government security forces also continued to press the militants.