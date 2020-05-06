4,000 Tablighi Jamaat members stranded at Markaz to be released

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has issued an order to release about 4,000 Tablighi Jamaat members who attended the religious congregation at the Nizamuddin Markaz last month and have completed their due Coronavirus quarantine period.

According to official sources, the government has also asked for action against those facing legal cases.

“Close to 4,000 people related to the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin Markaz were caught from different parts of the city in March-end and April beginning. While more than 1,000 were found positive for coronavirus, rest were kept in quarantine centres across the city,” an official said.

The official added that while those infected have been cured, the others have completed their isolation period.

“The government has taken the decision to release them with the due procedure,” the official said.

More than 2,300 people were evacuated from the Markaz building in Nizamuddin in March-end. The people from different parts of the country and world were found living under one roof without following any social distancing guidelines.

Later, the administration also hunted and caught several people who took part in the congregation last month.

Source: IANS

