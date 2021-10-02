40,000 vacancies to be filled; free orientation tomorrow at Siasat office

Hyderabad: The Siasat Daily alongside Faiz e Aam Trust is delighted to announce an interactive session with human resources (HR) on employability skills on Sunday at sharp 3 pm.

As 40,000 jobs are to filled by December 2021, in IT, ITES, ITIS, Telecom, Banking, Education and hospitality, the Siasat Daily has taken up the initiative to host an orientation session at Jigar Hall, Siasat premises, Abids. The session is to take place from 3 pm to 5 pm on Sunday.

Undergraduate, graduate, and post-graduate students and job seekers can participate in the session.

Employability skills session will cover listening, speaking, reading and writing English skills, job readiness skills, business communication skills and corporate grooming.

The free session will be moderated by Barkatullah Khan who is a student of larte Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and founder/director of TES – Talent Empowerment Solution.

The program will reportedly be telecasted on the facebook and youtube pages of the Siasat Daily.