41 Kuwaiti MPs call to boycott Sweden over burning of Quran

Kuwait: Kuwaiti MPs condemned the burning of a copy of the Holy Quran by an extremist with the approval of the Swedish government, and called for a boycott of all countries that do not respect the sanctities of Muslims.

In a statement reported on Tuesday, 41 MPs condemned the burning of the Holy Quran, in a scene that is repeated from time to time with the approval of governments and in violation of all international norms, laws and covenants, Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Anbaa reported.

Also Read Sweden allows burning of Quran in front of Turkish embassy; envoy summoned

The MPs’ said that these practices provoke the feelings of Muslims around the world, expressing their condemnation of the position of the Swedish government, which granted permission to burn the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.

41 نائباً يصدرون بياناً يستنكرون ويدينون فيه موقف الحكومة السويدية بالسماح بالموقف الهمجي من حرق نسخة من القرآن الكريم ويطالبون بمقاطعة السويد. pic.twitter.com/oq0enNVbcS — المجلس (@Almajlliss) January 24, 2023

They appealed to all parliamentarians in the world to boycott the Swedish government and all governments that do not respect the constants of Muslims. They emphasized that these practices “do not undermine the sanctity of the Quran in the heart of every civilized person.”

According to the Arabic daily Al Qabas, on January 23, the cooperative societies in Kuwait announced a boycott of Swedish products in protest of the provocative act.

On January 21, 2023, the leader of the Danish far-right hard line party, Rasmus Paludan, burned a copy of the Quran near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, amid tight police protection that prevented anyone from approaching him while he was committing the provocative act.

Also Read GCC countries strongly condemn burning of Holy Quran in Sweden

All Arab countries issued statements of condemnation and denunciation, and considered the incident “a serious provocation to the feelings of Muslims around the world.”

Also Read Turkey cancels visit of Swedish minister over burning of Holy Quran

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah considered that these events “would inflame the feelings of Muslims around the world, and constitute a dangerous provocation for them.”

Angry reactions increased, which turned into popular calls for a comprehensive Arab and Islamic economic and commercial boycott of Sweden.