41 of 42 residents of Himachal’s Thorang village test COVID-19 positive

Lahaul: Barring one resident, the entire population in Thorang village of Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul district have tested positive for COVID-19, reports said on Friday. 52-year-old Bhushan Thakur was the only person who was found negative during the testing.

According to the report by Times of India, a religious social gathering is being blamed for the community spread of the virus in Thorang. A considerable number of positives were also found in the neighboring villages. Thorang village abutting the Manali-Leh highway has just 42 residents currently, as many migrate to Kullu and other places during winters.

Mass infections in Spiti villages too have become a matter of concern. In Spiti, 39 residents of Rangrik village tested positive on October 28. Some 19 persons in the tiny Hurling village of Spiti too have tested positive.

Lahaul-Spiti Valley district is the worst affected district of the Himachal Pradesh state, in terms of population ratio. Lahaul-Spiti has a population of just 31,500 people and many of them have already migrated to other districts to spend the winter months. Some 856 people have tested positive so far in the district, officials said.

