41 Special trains from TS scheduled to leave for various states

Hyderabad: 41 Shramik special trains with stranded migrants and laborers from Hyderabad is going to leave today for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Orissa, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, said Rachakonda Police on Saturday.
Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh Bhagwat stated that the 7 trains would be departing from Ghatkesar railway station to Jharkhand.
The trains with stranded Madrasa students and guest workers expressed satisfaction over the facilitation of Telangana Government and expressed that they will return after lockdown, said Mahesh Bhagwat.
