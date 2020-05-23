41 Special trains from TS scheduled to leave for various states

Hyderabad: 41 Shramik special trains with stranded migrants and laborers from Hyderabad is going to leave today for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Orissa, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, said Rachakonda Police on Saturday.

Madrasa students stranded in Hyderabad are going to leave today for their home states.

Rachakonda, Commissioner of Police, Mahesh Bhagwat, DCP Malkajigiri Rakshita, JC Prasad and other police officers are supervising movement today.

Guest workers and other stranded people in Hyderabad are going to leave for home states today.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh Bhagwat stated that the 7 trains would be departing from Ghatkesar railway station to Jharkhand.

The trains with stranded Madrasa students and guest workers expressed satisfaction over the facilitation of Telangana Government and expressed that they will return after lockdown, said Mahesh Bhagwat.

