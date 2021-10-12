41-year-old pregnant Miami teacher arrested for affair with student

Miami: A 41-year-old pregnant teacher from Miami, United States, Heiry Calvi, was arrested for having an affair with a 15-year-old minor who happened to be her student. Calvi was released on bond two days later.

She is accused of having sex with the 15-year-old boy last year and earlier this year, after ‘growing close’ to him. The minor in question shared videos of their intimacy with other students at school. She also reportedly shared explicit photos with him over WhatsApp. Police informed that Calvi also gave the boy her credit card and attended parties together, posing as aunt and nephew.

Police became aware of the allegations in March this year and she only revealed her condition to the guards after she was booked according to CBS Miami. While the minor boasted about the incident, “Calvi will face charges, as minors cannot consent and the responsibility is on the adult,” said a Doral Police Department spokesperson, Rey Valdes.

Calvi has been charged with lewd and lascivious battery, electronic transmission harmful to minors, unlawful use of a communications device, child neglect, offences against students by authority figures, contributing to delinquency and possession of a firearm on school property.

The details of her marital status or if the boy is the father of the baby she carries, are still unclear. The court date for the case has not been announced.