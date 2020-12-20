42 held for impersonating law enforcement agencies, duping foreigners

New Delhi, Dec 20 : The Cyber Cell of Delhi Police have busted a call centre that operated illegally from Peeragarhi in Delhi where the employees allegedly impersonated law enforcement agencies and targeted foreign nationals from the US and other countries.

They allegedly cheated the victims to transfer their money through Bitcoins and gift cards.

As many as 42 persons, of which 26 are males and 16 females, were arrested from the illegal call centre, including more than 90 digital devices which were seized along with a recovery of Rs 4.5 lakh in cash.

All digital devices found at the spot were seized and 42 persons were arrested, including the owner, four team leaders and ‘closers’ (persons responsible for ensuring that the victim ends up transferring money and thus the call is ‘closed’) namely Rajat, Gagan, Prashant, Amy and Lucy.

“On interrogation, the accused persons disclosed that they contacted foreign nationals based in the US and other countries impersonating various law enforcement agencies and other government agencies such as the Social Security Administration, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the US Marshals service,” said Anyesh Roy, DCP Cyber Crime.

The accused told the victims that their bank accounts and other assets are being frozen as their details have been found at a crime scene and there are bank accounts in their names using which illegal transactions have been made to drug cartels in Mexico and Colombia. They also threatened the victims with immediate arrest.

The salary of the employees ranged from Rs 25,000 at fresher level to Rs 75,000 at the managerial level. Bonus and other incentives were also paid.

“The call centre employees disclosed that on an average, each call they managed to ‘convert’ would last four to five hours and they would not let the victim hang up the call midway. Over the last three years, they managed to defraud two to three persons each day,” the police official added.

The highest amount siphoned off from a single person was nearly $45,000. Most of the employees have been recruited based on the recommendations of the existing employees and after passing a rigorous interview.

The referring employee also got referral bonuses. Most of them are graduates from various colleges across the country and had come to Delhi in search of a job.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.