42 million Insta followers and Salman Khan follows only 27, who are they?

Mumbai: The Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan, who has been ruling the industry for three decades now, has managed to rule millions of hearts. He is not just a star but an emotion for his massive fan following. His stardom needs no introduction and his social media followers’ list is the proof. The actor has established a crazy legion of fans across the globe with his style, movies, charity and all that he is famous for.

With over 50 million likes on Facebook, 42.6 million followers on Twitter and over 42.5 million followers on Instagram, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is undoubtedly one of the most-followed Indian celebrities on social media.

But ever wondered out of the millions of followers who follow Salman, how many of them does he follow back on social media? Well, you will be amazed to know that the superstar follows back only 27 on Instagram and 25 Twitter among the 42 million followers.

List of 27 people whom Salman Khan checks on Instagram include– a few are prominent celebrities whereas a few are non-actors, who don’t belong to the world of showbiz.

Among the celebrities, SK follows Katrina Kaif, her sister Isabele Kaif, Sangeeta Bijlani, Kamaal Khan, Shera (Bodyguard), Daisy Shah, Sooraj Pancholi, Zaheer Iqbal, Waluscha De Sousa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif, Aayush Sharma, sister Arpita Khan Sharma, brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri, brothers Sohail and Arbaaz Khan, rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur.

The remaining non-celebs on Salman’s follow list are namely – Renaye’s Bake sale, Niketan Madhok, Jordy Patel, Prashant Gunjalkar, Hussain Dalal, Being Strong Global, Rajesh Rai and frshgrooming.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which was released on Eid in May. He has Antim and Tiger 3 in kitty. Salman will also play cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited upcoming film Pathan which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.