43 COVID-19 patients discharged in the Chinese mainland

By Mansoor Published: 19th August 2020 7:23 am IST
Source: Google

Beijing: The National Health Commission said on Wednesday that 43 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the Chinese mainland on Tuesday.

There were 569 patients still being treated, including 26 in severe condition, the commission said in its daily report, Xinhua reported.

Altogether 79,685 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Tuesday, the report said.

As of Tuesday, a total of 84,888 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.

Source: IANS
READ:  Somalia forces end rebel siege of Mogadishu hotel; 15 killed
Categories
World
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close