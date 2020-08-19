43 COVID-19 patients discharged in the Chinese mainland

Beijing: The National Health Commission said on Wednesday that 43 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the Chinese mainland on Tuesday.

There were 569 patients still being treated, including 26 in severe condition, the commission said in its daily report, Xinhua reported.

Altogether 79,685 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Tuesday, the report said.

As of Tuesday, a total of 84,888 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.

Source: IANS