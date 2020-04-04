43 new positive COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Hyderabad: The number of COVID-19 positive cases continue to rise in Telangana, as Saturday too recorded 43 new cases. The number of active Covid-19 cases admitted to various government hospitals in the State cumulatively reached to 228.

The Director Medical and Health Department bulletin informed that 43 people who tested positive for Covid-19, include those who had participated in the religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz, New Delhi and their primary contacts who were also infected. The break-up of number of positive cases show that Hyderabad tops the list with 93 cases, Warrangal urban stands second with 21 and Nizamabad district recorded 18 cases.

State Health Minister, Eatala Rajender in a press release informed that, efforts were on to complete the testing of all the persons who were part of the religious meeting in New Delhi in March. More tests results are awaited he said.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.