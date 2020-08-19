43-yr-old woman killed by live-in partner in Delhi

New Delhi: A 43-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her live-in partner in east Delhi’s Madhu Vihar area, police said on Wednesday.

The victim and her partner, identified as Kallu, were staying at a rented house in west Vinod Nagar and the incident took place on Tuesday night, they said.

The couple was in a relationship for the last three months and had been living together for a while now, police said.

She sustained a head injury which the police suspect was caused due to the impact of blunt object with which she was hit.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead, said Jasmeet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east).

A case of murder has been registered and an investigation is in progress, he said.

Kallu, who is married and has children, is absconding and efforts are on to trace him, police said, adding that the victim was working with a private firm.

Source: PTI