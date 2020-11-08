434 more members vote in DDCA elections, results on Monday

By Qaiser Mohammad Ali

New Delhi, Nov 8 : On the fourth and final day of polling in the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) elections on Sunday, when the contestants were expecting the largest turnout, only 434 members turned up to vote. Including this, a total of 1,776 members voted for five posts for which nine candidates were in the fray.

No election was held for the sixth post — that of the president — after advocate Rohan Jaitley, supported by both groups, was elected unopposed. The other posts for which contests took place were that of the treasurer and four directors.

The counting of votes is scheduled to start at 10 am on Monday and the results would be announced the same day. “The result for the treasurer’s post is likely to be declared by 12.30 pm while the results for the directors’ posts are expected by the evening,” Sanjay Bhardwaj, the nodal officer for the election and a DDCA director, told IANS.

In all, there were 4,270 eligible DDCA members in the official voters’ list, which strangely comprised an estimated couple of hundreds of dead people, including former DDCA president Arun Jaitley and vice-president Chetan Chauhan.

For the treasurer’s post, it was a straight fight between Pawan Gulati, a maternal uncle of former India captain Gautam Gambhir, and Shashi Khanna, wife of CK Khanna, a former acting BCCI president and ex-vice-president of DDCA.

Nine candidates were in the fray for the posts of four directors. Out of these, Pardeep Kumar Arora, about whom DDCA members knew little initially, reportedly did not canvas after he “missed the deadline” for withdrawal of nominations.

To win the treasurer’s post, a candidate needs just 882 votes, as a simple majority would do. And to win the four directors’ posts, smaller margins are expected to be sufficient for the candidates.

The tenure of all six winners is only for eight months, up to June, unless the date of the AGM gets extended by a few months. At that AGM, elections for all 12 directors of the apex council will take place.

Gulati, an advocate, is keeping his fingers crossed. “I tried to do my best. Let us see. I have to be hopeful, otherwise half the battle would be lost,” Gulati told IANS after the polling was over on Sunday.

Gambhir, who was in self-isolation due to a positive Covid-19 case in his home, voted on Sunday, said Gulati.

Source: IANS

