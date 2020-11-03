44.51% voting recorded in Bihar Assembly polls (4th Ld)

Patna, Nov 3 : The Election Commission said on Tuesday that overall 44.51 per cent polling was recorded till 3 pm in all the 94 Bihar Assembly segments where voting is going on in the second phase of state elections.

Maximum polling percentage of 51.38 was registered at Muzaffarpur, followed by Khagaria (50.05 per cent) and Sheohar (49.50 per cent).

West Champaran recorded a poll percentage of 47 per cent, Begusarai 47.97 per cent, Gopalganj 46.16 per cent, Vaishali 45.38 per cent, Samastipur 45.38 per cent, Bhagalpur 44.98 per cent, Nalanda 45.46 per cent, East Champaran 42.94 per cent, Sitamarhi 42.81 per cent, Madhubani 43.25 per cent, Darbhanga 42.99 per cent, Siwan 42.49 per cent, Saran 41.38 per cent, and Patna 39.65 per cent till last reports came in.

Voting was affected for nearly two hours till 2 pm after a group of voters broke an EVM in Kotraha locality in Bettiah town in the Nautan Assembly constituency.

The incident was triggered during distribution of polling slips at counters outside the polling booth.

