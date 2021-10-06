44 held in Andhra Pradesh, over 900 litres illicit liquor seized

East Godavari: Andhra Pradesh police arrested 44 people and seized over 900 litres of illicitly distilled (ID) liquor and 245 kilograms (kgs) of black jaggery from eight villages in East Godavari district on Wednesday.

As per an official statement of the police, a total of 29,750 litres of Jaggery wash was also destroyed.

“Eight teams consisting of 400 personnel of East Godavari Police and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) conducted a massive cordon and search operation in eight villages and seized 919 litres of ID liquor, 245 kgs of black jaggery, 17 cylinders, 15 vehicles, destroyed 29,750 litres of Jaggery wash and arrested 44 persons,” the police informed in a tweet.

Further, police informed that the families with brewing as their livelihood are being identified so that they can be provided with alternative employment through the Parivartana program, and to bring them out of the illegal occupation.