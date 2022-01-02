44 naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

New Delhi: At least 44 naxals, including nine women, have surrendered before the Chhattisgarh Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Sukma, officials said here on Sunday.

According to the officials, the 44 are from the lower rung of the cadre except one Medkam Dula, who was an active member of platoon number 4 and was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh.

All the 44 naxals, who surrendered on Saturday, were active in Kistaram, Bheji and Chintanlar areas and they said that they were disappointed with the hollow Maoist ideology, the CRPF officials said.

They added that the rebels were influenced with the state government’s naxal rehabilitation programme, called ‘Puna Narkom’ which means new dawn.

The CRPF officials said that central forces deployed in the state have initiated many welfare schemes for the local population like building of schools and health centers.

In October 2021, 43 hardcore naxals, including nine women, surrendered before the security forces in Sukma. These militants were active in the insurgency hotbeds of Chintagufa and Tongpal and were members of the Maoist’s frontal organizations like Chetna Nyay Manch and one of them was also carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh.

The CRPF officials further claimed that the naxals were appearing to be disillusioned with the leadership and ideology and that they wanted to return to the mainstream.

At least 335 militants have surrendered so far under the new scheme.