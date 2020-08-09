44 PAC Constables test corona positive in UP district

Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 9 : Forty-four Constables who attended a passing- out parade on July 30 at the Reserve Police Lines in Pratapgarh district have now tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Sunday.

The parade was held after the newly recruited Constables completed their training at the Recruitment Training Centre at Reserve Police Lines.

The samples of 199 constables who participated in the parade were later got tested at a special Covid-19 camp organised at the Reserve Police on Thursday.

Pratapgarh SP Abhishek Singh said: “The newly recruited PAC Constables were asked to stay back after the passing-out parade for tests ahead of their postings. Of the 199 samples, 44 were found positive through an antigen rapid test.”

Apart from the Constables, Singh’s driver and gunner have also been diagnosed as corona positive.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.