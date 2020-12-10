4,470 more corona cases in Kerala; 59,517 active cases now

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 10 : As many as 4,470 more coronavirus cases were recorded in Kerala on Thursday after 52,769 samples were tested, taking the active cases to 59,517, Health Minister KK Shailaja said.

She said 4,847 more patients have tested negative, taking the total recoveries to 5,91,845.

A total of 26 more Covid deaths took the state’s death toll to 2,533.

Across the state, 3,16,491 persons were under observation at various places, including 13,924 in hospitals.

The number of hotspots in the state stood at 441.

Source: IANS

