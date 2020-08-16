449 more test corona positive in J&K

By News Desk 1 Published: 16th August 2020 7:43 pm IST

Srinagar, Aug 16 : As many as 449 more persons tested coronavirus positive in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, taking the total such cases to 28,470 in the Union Territory.

Of the new cases, 100 were reported from Jammu division and 349 from Kashmir division, the Information and Public Relations Department said.

Another 15 COVID-19 patients succumbed in Kashmir division, while 267 others were cured and discharged from hospitals.

J&K’s death toll now is 542, while a total of 20,943 patients have recovered.

READ:  Dark side of the dazzle and fame

Active cases in UT now total 6,985, of which 1,594 are in Jammu division and 5,391 in Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close