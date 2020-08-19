45 fresh COVID-19 cases take Mizoram’s tally to 860

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state stands at 44 per cent

By Mansoor Published: 19th August 2020 12:05 pm IST

Aizawl: Forty-five more people, including three Army jawans, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the northeastern state’s tally to 860 on Wednesday, a health official said.

Two of the new patients have no travel history, he said.

Twenty-one fresh infections were reported in Aizawl district, 14 in Kolasib, six in Lawngtlai, three in Mamit and one in Lunglei, the official said.

Fourteen truck drivers hailing from other states are also among the new patients, he said, adding all the patients are asymptomatic.

READ:  Careless COVID-19 testing blamed for baby's death in Tripura

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases in the state to 481, while 379 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

A total of 27,388 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 till Tuesday, with a positivity rate of 3.14 per cent, he said.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state stands at 44 per cent, the official added.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close