45% of all smartphones to be sold in 2022 will have OLED display

New Delhi: Nearly half of all smartphones that will be sold in 2022 will feature an OLED panel, a new report has revealed.

According to a TrendForce report, this marks the growing popularity of the organic light-emitting diode display technology in the smartphone market.

The report said 39.8 per cent of all smartphones sold in 2021 feature OLED panels. On the other hand, 45 per cent of total handsets which will be sold in 2022 are expected to sport this type of display.

The research analytics-based firm added that major smartphone makers like Apple and Samsung’s wider adoption of the AMOLED and OLED display technology are one of the primary reasons for the jump in market share of the OLED-equipped devices.

Though, the display driver IC supply for OLED panels is currently unable to keep up with the high demand at the moment.

Most display drivers use 40 nanometres to 28-nanometre processes for the IC.

As of right now only a few foundries like TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited), Samsung Electronics, UMC and GlobalFoundries can manufacture display driver ICs for OLEDs.