45 Rachakonda police officers recover from COVID-19

Hyderabad: As many as 45 police officers, who recovered completely from the coronavirus infection, were reinstated back to duties after a grand felicitation function organised at the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate on Tuesday.

The covid conquerors were T.Kiran Kumar CI of Nacharam PS, R.Saidulu DI of Chaitanyapuri PS, G.Sandhya SI of Chaitnyapuri PS, L.Ravikumar SI of Saroornagar PS, Danunjaya SI of Ghatkesar PS and others have been welcomed by the Police Band and amidst applause by officers of Rachakonda.

Each one of them shared their experiences especially by elucidating the process of recovery through coping with the stress of being detected by COVID-19, the confidence built by a team of doctors, their colleagues at the office and their officers. All of them expressed their sincere gratitude to the CP Rachakonda for calling each of them personally and instilling confidence and Dr. Avinash for providing the best treatment possible to each of them and also pursuing the treatment right from the date of detection. They said that their families are also happy for the gesture of Rachakonda Police in depositing Rs 5,000 fund in their account and sending chawanprash, dry fruits, medicine kit even after discharge from hospital or isolation. All of them stressed the importance of building immunity through proper diet, medicines, home remedies like steam, warm water gargling and being mentally strong. All the corona conquerors were felicitated by the officers of Rachakonda.

Sudheer Babu IPS, Addl CP Rachakonda stated that the affected officers should neither be overconfident nor negligent but be cautious and follow medication and exercise which suits them. He said that we should surrender to fear but instead overcome the disease with confidence.

Mahesh Bhagwat, Rachakonda Police Commissioner, while addressing the corona conquerors of Rachakonda stated that all the officers have been mentally strong and have created their own destiny with the support of the family and with strong will power that they have overcome the disease and joined the duty.

He stated that in a similar manner the other officers who are now undergoing treatment will also emerge victorious in the fight against corona. He said that we should not feel guilty by getting affected with coronavirus and happiness is the best medicine to boost immunity he said. He stated that Rachakonda Police have conducted the medical examination of officers with comorbidities and 20 of them have been given rest. He suggested jalneti kriya, meditation, drinking warm water, taking warm and fresh food, while having medicines supplied by Ayush and vitamin tablets, turmeric milk and consult medical team as soon as there are symptoms.

He cautioned all the recovered staff to take the immunity-boosting medicines of Vitamin C, Zinc and D3 and also homeopathic medicine being provided by the CP Office. He also advised all staff and their family members to follow a daily routine which is prescribed in a poster designed for the purpose and that it will be circulated to all.

CP reiterated that we have to live with the COVID-19 virus till there is medicine for same. So we have to adopt a new and healthy lifestyle to be healthy and be resilient. He encouraged the recovered officers to come forward and donate plasma and be lifesavers for critical patients of COVID-19. He particularly thanked Dr Avinash Reddy for being very supportive to the staff of Rachakonda.

Dr Rajivi Psychiatrist has emphasised on positive thinking by police personal who got tested positive while appreciating the role of police as first responders.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner goes under COVID-19 test



Vimta Labs, Cherlapally has organised RTPCR testing of Rachakonda police personal for COVID. CP Rachakonda Mahesh Bhagwat IPS, Executive Director Vimta Labs Sreenivas Neerukonda inaugurated the camp in Rachakonda Police dispensary at Neradmat. DCP Malkajigiri, ACP Kushaiguda and others attended. The Commissioner also went under the test.