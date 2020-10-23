45-yr-old man commits suicide in UP’s Banda district

Banda: A 45-year-old man, who was out on bail, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Mahuta village in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district, police said on Friday.

Saurabh Shukla (45), who was named in 10 cases, including kidnapping, was lodged at the Chitrakoot Jail and had got bail last week, Station House Officer, Attara, Akhilesh Mishra said.

His body was found hanging from a ceiling fan on Thursday, the officer said, adding that he got bail in a kidnapping case.

Shukla was a declared history-sheeter, Mishra said.

Shukla’s wife, Rani, told police that he needed money to fight his case and wanted to sell a property over which there was a dispute.

Source: PTI

