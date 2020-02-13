450 modernized traffic signals to be installed in Hyderabad

A+ A-

Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner, Lokesh Kumar announced on Thursday that municipal corporation soon is going to install 450 modernized traffic signals and various development works in the city.

In order to provide better services to the citizens on ease of living, the city administration under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar and collector of Hyderabad Swetha Mohanthy held a meeting and discussed on several developmental works at GHMC headquarters on Thursday.

Higher authorities meeting held at GHMC headquarters on Thursday.

Speaking during the meet, Commissioner, GHMC said, “With the mutual understanding and co-operation we all collectively can provide better facilities to the citizens and take the city to next higher level.”

Talking about the infrastructure developmental side, the Commissioner told that GHMC is taking up several works like formation of new roads, link, parallel roads to reduce traffic load on main roads, proposals for 450 modernization traffic signals, installation of solar power in GHMC offices, Junction improvements, laying and improvement of footpaths from 450 Km to 700 Km (300 Km) new footpath and to be extended up to 1000kms in due course, SRDP, 709 Kms main roads under CRMP, lane marking, Zeebra Crossing, Sanitation, Basthi Dawakhanas 4.4 lakhs led lights.

Commissioner of Police, Anjani Kumar said, “City police will look after the subjects like criminal, law & order, traffic and security, since the city population is more than 1Cr, with 1/3 of state population stays in capital, as the coming period is of festivals season much responsibility rest on city administration, with co-ordination of all departments there is much scope of improvement and things to be delivered on time with quality and to keep the city’s name on top”.

Commissioner further told that as the Hyderabad is the most happening city in the country, much depends on the police personnel in maintaining law and order. Further, he assured all necessary help from the police department will be provided in the execution of Government welfare schemes. He further asked for Illumination of dark areas to control thefts and law and order.

Collector of Hyderabad, Swetha Mohanthy, said the administration will take all precautionary steps to protect Government lands by Geo-tagging, and assist in land allotment for developmental activities and women protection issues.

Additional Commissioner, Dr. Priyanka Ala, Badhavath Santhosh, Rahul Raj P.S., Shankaraiah, Vijaya Laxmi, Zonal Commissioners, P. Pravinya Reddy, Srinivas Reddy, Ravi Kiran, Mamatha, Additional CPs, Anil Kumar, D.S. Chauhan, Shikha Goel, CCPs, ACPs and other senior officials attended the meeting.

SIASAT NEWS