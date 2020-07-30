450 new cases take J&K’s Covid tally near 20K, death toll 365

Posted By IANS Desk Published: 30th July 2020 10:14 pm IST
TN corona count: 6,972 new infections, 4,707 cured

Srinagar, July 30 : Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reported 456 new cases, taking the Union Territorys Covid-19 tally close to the 20,000 mark at 19,869, while 17 people succumbed to the dreaded virus in the last 24 hours, mounting the UTs death toll to 365.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations department said that 17 patients died of Covid-19 on Thursday, one from Jammu division and 16 from Kashmir division.

Of the 450 new cases reported on Thursday, 83 were from Jammu division and 367 from Kashmir division.

On the positive side, 11,842 patients have completely recovered and the number of active cases in the UT is now 7,662, out of which 1,850 are in Jammu division and 5,812 are in Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close