450 people continue to be under preventive detention in Kashmir

In this picture taken on August 9, 2019 a woman walks past security personnel guarding a street in Srinagar as widespread restrictions on movement and a telecommunications blackout remained in place after the Indian government stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its autonomy. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

Jammu: A total of 450 people, including stone pelters, miscreants, over ground workers (OGWs) and separatists of Jammu and Kashmir are presently under preventive detention in various jails, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said regular review is being undertaken on case to case basis and accordingly, extension in detention or revocation is made based on reports of field agencies and ground situation.

The government of Jammu and Kashmir has reported that in order to prevent commission of offences involving breach of peace and tranquillity, activities prejudicial to the security of the state and maintenance of public order, nearly 450 people including stone pelters, miscreants, over ground workers (OGWs), separatists, etc., are presently under preventive detention and are lodged in various jails and subsidiary jails, he said in a written reply to a question.

Even though DMK member A Ganeshamurthi asked the government to reply on the total number of political leaders who are under house arrest along with the reasons for their arrest, the union minister did not give any details.

Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti continue to be in detention since August 5 when the central government announced the abrogation of Article 370.

Another former chief minister Farooq Abdullah was released last week after seven months in detention.