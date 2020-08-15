450 RTC staff test positive for coronavirus

Hyderabad: COVID-19 cases have been consistently increasing in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), since it has resumed services post lockdown. So far nearly 450 employees of the Corporation have tested positive for Covid-19 and 14 have succumbed to the virus.

Calling upon those who had tested positive to stay strong, transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar assured all help to employees. He said those who contract infection could get treatment from Gandhi Hospital or Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences.

TOI has quoted the minister as saying “It is very important that employees take necessary safety measures while discharging their duties. We will ensure that families of the deceased get all the support from government.”

Meanwhile, Kumar urged authorities to supply isolation kits to those who tested positive.