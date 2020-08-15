450 RTC staff test positive for coronavirus

By Rasia Hashmi Updated: 15th August 2020 5:40 pm IST
TSRTC

Hyderabad: COVID-19 cases have been consistently increasing in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), since it has resumed services post lockdown. So far nearly 450 employees of the Corporation have tested positive for Covid-19 and 14 have succumbed to the virus.

Calling upon those who had tested positive to stay strong, transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar assured all help to employees. He said those who contract infection could get treatment from Gandhi Hospital or Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences.

TOI has quoted the minister as saying “It is very important that employees take necessary safety measures while discharging their duties. We will ensure that families of the deceased get all the support from government.”

READ:  COVID-19 dominates President's speech on I-Day eve

Meanwhile, Kumar urged authorities to supply isolation kits to those who tested positive.

Categories
News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close