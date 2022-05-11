46 fresh COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana on Wednesday reported 46 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 7,92,435.

The highest number of 30 cases were reported in Hyderabad.

A health department bulletin said 32 people recuperated from the infection raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,87,933.

The recovery rate in the state stood at 99.43 percent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 14,586 samples were tested on Wednesday.

The number of active cases was 391, it said.