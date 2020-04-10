46 new coronavirus cases surface in Gujarat; total tops 300

Ahmedabad: The number of coronavirus patients in Gujarat shot up to 308 after 46 new cases, one of them a doctor, were reported during the last 12 hours, said officials on Friday.

Of the 46 new cases reported during the last 12 hours, 17 were from a single locality in Vadodara city, followed by Ahmedabad (11), Rajkot (5), Bharuch (4), Bhavnagar (4), two each from Patan and Kuch, while one case was reported from Gandhinagar, said Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi.

Those who tested positive included a doctor from Ahmedabad who was engaged in collection of samples for coronavirus testing, she told reporters in Gandhinagar.

Source: PTI

