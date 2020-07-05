469 new corona cases in Odisha, total cases cross 9K-mark

By Qayam Published: July 05, 2020, 12:07 pm IST
covid19-coronavirus

Bhubaneswar: Coronavirus cases crossed the 9,000-mark with detection of 469 more cases in Odisha even as two more casualties took the state’s death toll to 36, the Health Department said on Sunday.

The two deaths were reported in the last 24 hours — a 40-year-old male from Gajapati district and a 64-year-old male from Sundergarh district, who was also suffering from diabetes.

The corona cases in Odisha now total 9,070, including 3,090 active cases and 5,934 recoveries.

Of the new cases, 317 were detected in quarantine centres while 152 are local contact cases. Ganjam district reported the highest 116 cases.

Source: IANS
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close