469 new corona cases in Odisha, total cases cross 9K-mark

Bhubaneswar: Coronavirus cases crossed the 9,000-mark with detection of 469 more cases in Odisha even as two more casualties took the state’s death toll to 36, the Health Department said on Sunday.

The two deaths were reported in the last 24 hours — a 40-year-old male from Gajapati district and a 64-year-old male from Sundergarh district, who was also suffering from diabetes.

The corona cases in Odisha now total 9,070, including 3,090 active cases and 5,934 recoveries.

Of the new cases, 317 were detected in quarantine centres while 152 are local contact cases. Ganjam district reported the highest 116 cases.

