47 HK activists charged with ‘subversion’

Hong Kong, March 1 : Police in Hong Kong have charged 47 activists, who were arrested in January, for “conspiring to subvert state power”.

The defendants aged between 23 and 64 will stand trial in West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The police arrested 53 people last month on suspicion of “subverting state power” under the national security law imposed by China on Hong Kong for organising and participating in the so-called “primary election” last year.

China enforced the law criminalising “subversive” acts, saying it was needed to bring stability, the BBC said in a report.

About 100 people have so far been arrested under the security law, including media tycoon Jimmy Lai, who was denied bail and is in detention awaiting trial.

