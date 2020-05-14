47 more test positive in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The COVID-19 cases in Telangana continued to surge as the state reported 47 new cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 1,414.

Out of the fresh cases, Greater Hyderabad accounted for 40 while neighbouring Ranga Reddy reported five cases. Two migrants also tested positive.

According to the director of public health and family welfare, 13 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery. This took the number of total recoveries to 952. The number of active cases now stands at 428.

Also Read Highest COVID-19 positive cases in Jiyaguda claims BJP

No deaths were reported on Thursday. The death toll remains at 34. According to the data released by the health department, 27 of those died of COVID-19 were male while the remaining were female.

Age-wise distribution of the deceased also shows that about 80 per cent of them were aged above 50 years. A child in the 0-9 year age group and a man in 30-39 group were among the deceased.

The data shows five of those died were in the 40-49 age group. There were nine in the 50-59 age group. Seven of the dead were aged between 60 and 69 years while nine belonged to the 70-79 age group.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.