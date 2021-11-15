47-year-old Indian man wins Range Rover car in Dubai Duty Free

Doha: A 47-year-old Qatar-based Indian ex-patriate won a Range Rover Sport HSE dynamic 5.0 car in the Dubai Duty Free finest surprise draw held at Dubai Airshow at Dubai World Central on Sunday, November 16.

Vinod Nambiar became the owner of the white-coloured luxury car in the Finest Surprise Series 1785 with ticket 0645, which he purchased online on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

At the heart of #DubaiAirShow, we announced the winner of a Range Rover luxury car in the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Promotion Series 1785. Congratulations! 🚗 pic.twitter.com/VF7kn2aEnq — Dubai Duty Free (@DubaiDutyFree) November 14, 2021

Vinod works as an IT manager for a commercial bank in Qatar. He is also a regular Dubai Duty Free’s draw participant.

“People should try their luck on this amazing promotion and one should never give up that one day their dream to win will come true. Thanks a million, Dubai Duty Free,” Vinod told Gulf News.

The Dubai Duty Free draw features a total of five luxury cars sharing the spotlight with the latest aircraft at the Dubai Air Show and will hold a three-day draw.