470 new cases take J&K’s Covid tally past 18K-mark

Posted By IANS Desk Published: 28th July 2020 4:10 am IST

By Sheikh Qayoom
Srinagar, July 27 : Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported 470 new Covid-19 cases, taking the Union Territory’s coronavirus tally past the 18,000-mark, while nine persons succumbed to the dreaded virus in the past 24 hours.

So far, 321 people have been killed by the virus in the Union Territory.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations department said that 470 persons tested positive on Monday, 161 in Jammu division and 309 in Kashmir division, as the total number of Covid infected people in the UT rose to 18,390.

As many as 10,402 persons have completely recovered and the number of active cases is now 7,667 in J&K. Of these, 1,790 are in Jammu division and 5,877 are in Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

