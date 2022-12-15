4722 nurses to be recruited, TMHSRB to release notification soon

Hyderabad: Telangana government has decided to make appointments on 4722 openings of nurses. The Telangana Medical Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) is preparing to release the notification within a week.

All these openings will be filled up through written exams. Priority will be given to the nurses who are working on a contract basis. Officials of the Health Department said that there is a strong possibility of giving the responsibility to JNTU for conducting the exams.

Out of 4722 openings, 3823 openings are under DME limits. 757 under Telangana Vidhana Parishad limits, 81 in Mehdi Nawaz Jung Cancer Hospital and 61 in Ayush Departments. According to the officers, steps are being taken to complete the process of appointments in two months.

The appointments are being made in the health department on a regular basis after five long years. The last notification was issued by the Telangana State Public Service Commission in 2017. At that time, due to flaws in the notification of Nursing vacancies, the issue was referred to the court.

A large number of complaints were received regarding weightage marks. However, after the reconciliation of all these issues, postings were given to the nurses in 2021. To avoid such a situation arising again, the government has decided to make appointments for the vacancies of nurses through the medical board. According to the Nursing Council data, 60000 candidates have registered since 2014.