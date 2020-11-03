478 more test corona positive in J&K, 578 recoveries

Published: 3rd November 2020

Srinagar, Nov 3 : As many as 478 more persons tested coronavirus positive in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, while 578 others recovered and were discharged from different hospitals in the Union Territory.

So far, 96,188 coronavirus cases were reported in J&K, of which 88,718 have recovered.

Of the new cases, 195 were from Jammu division and 283 from Kashmir division.

As many as 1,502 COVID patients have died in the UT, including 12 who succumbed on Tuesday.

Of the 5,968 active cases, 1,621 are in Jammu division and 4,347 in Kashmir division.

