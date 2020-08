Chandigarh: Forty-eight children — 35 boys and 13 girls — were rescued from two factories in Jalandhar city in Punjab, a government spokesman said on Saturday.

A first information report was registered against the owners of both the factories under the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2016.

The minors have since been accommodated at a children’s home in Hoshiarpur town and quarantined as per the Covid-19 protocols, he added.

Source: IANS