48 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha, virus tally 672

Bhubaneswar: As many as 48 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Friday, taking the total number of virus cases in the state to 672, an official of the Health and Family Welfare department said.

The fresh cases were reported from Ganjam and Balasore (12 each), 10 from Puri, 6 from Bhadrak, 3 from Nayagarh, 2 from Jajpur and 1 each from Cuttack, Sundergarh and Deogarh districts.

All the COVID-19 positive cases detected on Friday came from temporary quarantine medical centres and one from home quarantine, the official said, adding they had returned to Odisha recently.

Most of them had returned from Gujarat, West Bengal, Delhi and Maharashtra, the official said.

Of the 30 districts in Odisha, 21 have so far reported COVID-19 cases.

Sources in the Health and Family Welfare department said that a total of 81,919 samples have been tested so far of which 4,769 were tested on Thursday.

With the 48 new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 672 of which 511 cases are active and 158 people have recovered while three have died of the disease.

Ganjam district tops the list with 264 cases, followed by Balasore at 102, Jajpur at 90, Khurda at 53, Bhadrak at 46, Sundergarh at 26, Kendrapara at 22, Angul at 15 and Puri 14.

Nine cases have been reported from Mayurbhanj, five from Jagatsinghpur, and four each in Nayagarh, Keonjhar, Cuttack and Boudh districts.

Two cases each have been detected in Bolangir, Deogarh, Kalahandi and Jharsuguda districts and one each in Koraput and Dhenkanal districts.

Source: PTI

