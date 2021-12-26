48 students, 3 staffers found COVID-19 positive in Maharashtra school

Photo of ANI ANI|   Published: 26th December 2021 6:56 pm IST
Ahmednagar: As many as 48 students and three staffers have been found positive for COVID-19 in a school in Maharashtra.

Speaking to ANI, Ahmednagar District Magistrate Rajendra Bhosale said, “48 students and 3 staff of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Takli Dhokeshwar, Ahmednagar have been found positive for COVID-19 till now.”

Earlier today, it was reported that 19 students were found COVID-19 positive from this school. Bhosale today morning said, “19 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Takli Dhokeshwar, Ahmednagar found positive for COVID-19.”

All the students have been advised to follow the COVID-19 protocols and standard operating procedures.

