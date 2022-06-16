48-year-old Israeli-Palestinian shot dead in Baqa Al-Gharbiya

An Israeli citizen of Palestinian origin was shot dead on Wednesday in Baqa Al Gharbiya, an Arab town in Israel.

The deceased identified as 48-year-old Nader Maqaldeh, was leaving a cafe at the time of the incident. A family feud is suspected to be the reason for the Nader’s murder. Israeli authorities claim that an investigation has been initiated.

Till June 2022, 40 people of Palestinian origin have been murdered. Nader’s killing comes after a Haaretz tally revealed that there is a decrease in crimes in the Israli-Arab community. Around this time last year, there were 47 cases of murder.

Among those only eight cases have been solved till date, reported Middle East Monitor. In contrast, the authorities have managed to solved eight out of 12 murders in the Jewish community.