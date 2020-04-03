489 people go home after completing quarantine in Kashmir

Srinagar: Another batch of 489 people, mostly students, were allowed to go home on Friday after completely quarantine in Srinagar.

“All these people have successfully completed the 14-day long quarantine in the accommodation provided to them in Srinagar.

“They have been allowed to go home today with the advice that they must remain in home quarantine for another 14 days”, said district officials in Srinagar.

Authorities had given accommodation to these people in different hotels of Srinagar.

Majority of these persons are students who returned from Bangladesh and are now being allowed to go home in different places of the Kashmir Valley.

So far, over 600 people have successfully completed the quarantine period after which they were allowed to move to their homes.

District Magistrate Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary has said while most of those who had hidden their travel history have come forward, but if somebody is still hiding his/her travel history that would be an alarming development.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.