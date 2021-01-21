49.35 kg banned stimilant drug seized by NCB, two held

Bengaluru, Jan 21 : In a joint operation with its counterparts in Chennai zone, Narcotics Control Bureau’s Bengaluru Zone officials on Thursday busted a drugs racket by arresting two persons and seizing 49.5 kg banned stimulant chemical Ephedrine.

The contraband was concealed in electric commercial sandwich-makers and other electrical accessories, a statement by Bengaluru NCB office said. The arrested accused are M Mydeen and K Meeran.

“These accused are experts in concealing drugs in cavities of various kitchen utensils and appliances. The first trail of the crime was found in Hyderabad, when the NCB seized 4.35 kg Methaqualone at a courier service centre. Based on the lead, the Chennai NCB arrested the two accused and seized 45 kg contraband at Chengalpattu in Tamil Nadu,” the statement said.

According to an NCB officer, Ephedrine is used by manufacturers of detergents, perfumes and dyes, apart from anti-asthmatic drugs. It is banned in many countries due to its side-effects, but has a huge demand in countries like Australia, South Africa, and African and South-East Asian countries.

In South Africa, possessing more than eight mg of the drug by an individual is punishable under anti-drugs laws. “But still, such drugs are clandestinely routed to these countries,” the NCB said.

