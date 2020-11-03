49.46% polling till 4 pm in Gujarat bypolls

Gandhinagar, Nov 3 : Overall 49.46 per cent polling was recorded in by-elections in eight Gujarat Assembly seats till 4 pm on Tuesday, Election Commission data said.

The highest polling percentage of 66.24 was in the tribal region of Dangs, followed by Karjan’s 55.39, Abdasa 47.0, Morbi 46.25, and Kaprada 58.59. Limdi registered 50.32 per cent polling, and Gadhada 42.83 per cent.

Dhari registered least 33.07 per cent polling among all eight constituencies.

Source: IANS

